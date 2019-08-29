A 36-year-old Rome man picked up on a bench warrant for failure to appear was charged with two felonies and another misdemeanor when stopped at Turner McCall Blvd and East First Street Thursday morning.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Nathaniel Kyle Ashley, of 62 Dodd Blvd., was charged with felony possession of meth, felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug related objects when he was found with a vaping device containing high THC oil, a package of high THC oil and a loaded syringe of meth when picked up at 9:29 a.m.
He was held without bond for the new charges and on a $5,399 property bond for the misdemeanor failure to appear charge.