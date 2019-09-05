Rome police have issued arrest warrants for a Rome man wanted in connection with a shooting that happened just after 5 p.m. Thursday in the area of 110 E. 15th St.
Henry Dejuan Ferrell, 37, is charged with aggravated assault in the incident that sent a woman to Floyd Medical Center with a bullet wound in her shoulder.
Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett said the injury is not life-threatening.
According to Burnett, the woman was found on Maple Avenue, a short distance away from the scene of the shooting. Investigators were called in and witnesses identified the shooter as Ferrell.
Scanner traffic indicated the incident was related to a domestic issue. The woman was walking down the street when shots rang out and she was hit in the shoulder. She sought help at a nearby house on Maple.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Rome Police Department at 706-238-5111 or 911.