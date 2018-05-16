Rome man violates court order, is charged with aggravated stalking
Floyd County police have charged a Rome man with aggravated stalking after he reportedly violated a court order to stay away from a victim.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Elvis Jesus Gomez, 17, was on the victim's Burnett Ferry Road property on May 3, and according to a warrant for his arrest. Gomez admitted he was aware that he not supposed to have any contact with the victim.
He was also charged with misdemeanor simple battery and is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond.