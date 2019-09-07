A 46-year-old Rome man turned himself into Rome police Saturday after a warrant had been issued for domestic violence charges from Aug. 23.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ronald Jermaine Fletcher, of 525 W. 13th St. NE, Apt. 806, was charged with felony false imprisonment after he physically held down a woman against her will, causing bruising, on the evening of Aug. 23 on Brookwood Avenue.
Fletcher also was charged with misdemeanor battery and cruelty to children in the third degree after also striking the woman with a closed fist, causing her lip to bruise, while his 3-year-old daughter was present.
He was held on a blanket property bond of $5,700.