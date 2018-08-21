Rome man, teen charged with obstruction in late-night Maple Street incident
A Rome man accused of having a gun and a jar full of marijuana for sale, and the teen who was with him at the time, were jailed Tuesday on felony charges.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Jonathan Jerrod Heath, 28, of 925 Maple St., tried to run from police during an investigation around 11 p.m. Tuesday night at the Maple Grocery, 1308 Maple St.
Heath, a convicted felon, was carrying about two ounces of marijuana in a Mason jar and a stolen .40 caliber Sig Sauer pistol. He tossed the evidence to Tremaine Shyjuan Adams, 17, of 139 E. 14th St., and told him to run.
Adams took off through a wooded area, ignoring commands to stop, discarding it before he was captured. He was charged with misdemeanor obstruction of officers and felony tampering with evidence.
Bond was set for Adams at $3,500.
Heath was charged with misdemeanor obstruction and the felonies possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and theft by receiving stolen property.
He was being held without bond.