Police jailed a 41-year Rome man after he was found stuck under the crawlspace of a house on Mississippi Drive.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
Two men heard a noise under the crawlspace Friday night and found the man trying to get out. He cursed them and threatened to "whoop" them so, when he pushed his arm through an opening, one man stepped on it to hold him until police were called.
Officers found the man stuck in another opening under the back patio deck. He told police he was a carpenter checking for beam damage, although he didn't have permission from the property owner. Emergency responders and the fire department were called to get him out and he was taken to jail on a misdemeanor criminal trespass charge.