A 42-year-old Rome man turned himself in at the jail Tuesday on charges stemming from a Jan. 12 domestic incident was released on bond the same day.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Mahendra Lakhram, of 1 Westhaven Drive NW, was charged with felony aggravated assault, two counts of cruelty to children and one count of battery when he reportedly pulled a knife out and pointed it at the complainant after he'd already shoved her into a couch, causing visible bodily injuries.
The complainant had swelling and bruising on her left rib cage.