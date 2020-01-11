A 55-year-old Rome man was released on bond after being charged with possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, driving under the influence of multiple substances and driving while license suspended.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Robert Joe Cross Jr., of 9 Kris Drive, intentionally drove a motor vehicle on a public roadway with a suspended license. She was under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and prescription medication and was in possession of a Schedule IV drug (Xanax) in a pill bottle not labeled for him.