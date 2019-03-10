A Rome man was recovering in the hospital from a stab wound Sunday as police tracked down the suspected assailant.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
Officers called to a home shortly after midnight found a man with blood soaking the lower right leg of his jeans and a cut on his head. He said he had been at a house with friends when a man named George began to stab him.
The victim said George was a bodyguard for another man he was in an ongoing dispute with but he did not know his last name. Police talked with people in the area and came up with a potential name.
A six-man photo line-up was taken to the hospital where the victim identified the man police suspected as his attacker. Officers are seeking a warrant for aggravated assault.