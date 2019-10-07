A 65-year-old Rome man pleaded guilty to molesting a 7-year-old child Monday and was given a sentence of 20 years.
James Glenn Morgan of 636 Barker Road was sentenced by Floyd County Superior Court Judge Billy Sparks on two counts of child molestation. He's to serve 10 years in prison and the balance on probation, registered as a sex offender.
"With somebody who's 65, that's a good portion of their life," District Attorney Leigh Patterson said.
Assistant District Attorney John McClellan was prepared to prosecute Morgan, who was represented by Jamie Wyatt of the public defender's office.
McClellan said a jury had been selected when Morgan suddenly decided to plead guilty on the two counts. Morgan had been facing charges of aggravated sodomy and aggravated battery as well.
"She was 7 at the time most of this occurred, but it started when she was 5 or 6," McClellan said about the child.
Morgan admitted to forcing the young girl to touch and fondle him, McClellan said. The other charges were dropped in exchange for the plea.
The incidents took place between 2008 and 2010. The girl reported the molestation in June 2018, when she was 15 years old, and the Rome Police Department investigated.
Morgan was arrested in October 2018 and was held in jail with a bond set at $50,000.
McClellan said that, in addition to his prison sentence, Morgan was assessed a fine of $5,000 plus court surcharges and is barred from having any future contact with the girl.
Other sex offender penalties set by state law also will apply. Registrants may not be employed by any child care facility, school or church or at any business located within 1,000 feet of one.
Sex offenders also may not live within 1,000 feet of a child care facility, church, school, park, recreation facility, skating rink, neighborhood center, school bus stop, public library or community swimming pool.