A Rome man accused of trying to punch a woman in front of her children was in jail without bond Sunday night.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Demonte Devon Jones, 25, of 22 Tamassee Lane, Apt. J8, fought with a woman, shoved her up against a wall and punched a hole in the wall when he tried to hit her but missed. He also took her cellphone and house keys.
The incident happened Sunday afternoon in front of two children. Jones left the residence and initially refused to stop his vehicle for a police car with flashing lights and siren. He crossed the double line to pass several cars before being taken into custody.
Jones is charged with felony fleeing law enforcement and was being held on a parole violation.
He's also facing misdemeanor charges of simple battery, simple assault, criminal trespass, theft by taking (two counts), cruelty to children (two counts), passing in a no-passing zone and driving without a license.