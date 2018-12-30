A Rome man who ran from police with a warrant was in jail without bond Sunday night on numerous drug and traffic charges.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Laron Lawade Gibson, 30, of 8 McDonald St., was arrested Saturday a block away from his home on a felony probation violation warrant.
Gibson is also facing two counts of obstruction, two counts of ignoring the approach of emergency vehicles, and single counts of fleeing an officer, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, driving without a license, improper turn, failure to maintain a lane, no tag light and an open container violation.