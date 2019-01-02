A Rome man accused of threatening to kill at least two women was in jail Wednesday night without bond.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Dewel Wayne Hammitt Jr., 45, listed without a permanent address, is facing two felony counts of making terroristic threats and two misdemeanor charges of simple battery.
Hammitt is accused of hitting a woman in the face during a Dec. 13 altercation in the Kingston area and threatening to kill her and a relative. He's also accused in a Tuesday incident in the city of Rome in which he hurt a woman and threatened to kill her while he was holding a knife.