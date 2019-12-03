A Rome man was remained in jail Tuesday afternoon without bond on stalking and drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Darius Maurice Diamond, 28, 634 Ashland Park Blvd., violated a family violence order, resulting in a stalking charge. He also faces a long list of drug related charges.
Diamond is charged with felony failure to appear, crossing guard lines with weapons or drugs, and possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute. He is also charged with a misdemeanor probation violation, criminal trespass, marijuana possession, sale of marijuana, a family order violation and aggravated stalking.