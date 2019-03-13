A Rome man accused of attacking a man with a machete was in jail without bond Wednesday night.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Larry Otis Parr, 47, of 18 Clover St., was arrested at his home Wednesday morning and charged with the felonies aggravated assault, aggravated battery, terroristic threats and possession of a knife during commission of a crime. He's also facing a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass.
Parr reportedly slashed the victims' car tires and told one he would "chop her" if she came outside. He also attacked a man with a machete and cut his arm with it.