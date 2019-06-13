A man who led police on a high-speed chase from Rome to nearly the Alabama line earlier this week has been arrested.
According to Floyd County Jail reports/ Floyd County Police reports/ warrants:
Anzriell Antipartris Smith, 22, of 30 Williams Street, was arrested early Thursday and is facing 47 individual charges.
The chase started around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday while Smith was driving on East First Street, and included Floyd County Police and Georgia State Patrol units, according to Cpl. Chris Parton.
The county officer joined the chase as the vehicles headed west on Shorter Avenue. Smith was in a black Nissan Ultima pursued by two sheriff's vehicles. As they headed out Ga. 20 past Vann Drive, Parton asked the county officer to take the lead so the dash cam in his car could record the chase.
Near Ga. 100, a GSP trooper took over the lead. He executed a successful PIT — pursuit intervention technique — on the car, which then ran down an embankment near a convenience store and stopped.
The driver ran off into a heavily wooded area and couldn't be located. A tracking dog, K-9 Lex, was brought to the scene but it had been contaminated by the earlier search.
A passenger in the vehicle asked Smith to stop the vehicle multiple times and let him out once the chase started, but Smith didn't oblige the request.
Included in Smith's slew of charges are three felony counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, one felony count of fleeing and attempting to elude an officer, and one felony count of false imprisonment. He also racked up 42 additional misdemeanor traffic charges.
Smith remained in jail Thursday morning without bond.