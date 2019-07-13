A Rome man was indicted on a felony murder charge by a Floyd County grand jury Friday.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Wallace J. Chambers Jr., 46, of 429 Branham Ave., is accused of shooting a 74-year-old following an argument the two had on May 30.
Johnny Lewis Price, 74, was found laying on the ground near a gold truck with multiple gunshot wounds to his body in the 500 block of Hardy Ave. Officers immediately began administering first aid until EMS arrived and took over first aid. Price was later pronounced dead at a local medical center.
Following an investigation, criminal investigators determined that Chambers had gotten into an argument with Price a short time before the shooting. RPD Assistant Chief Debbie Burnett said the two men knew each other and were attending the same get-together at the time of the altercation. According to witness statements, Chambers then retrieved a gun and shot Price, then he fled the scene prior to the officers’ arrival.
The charge in the indictment does not necessarily show all the charges filed against a person accused of a crime.
Chambers remains in jail without bond Saturday evening.