Rome man in custody after dispute during which a shot was fired
A Rome man is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond after a domestic incident at a home on High Street Friday evening.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Morris King Jr., 55, of 1602 A2 High St., is accused of battering a woman to the point that she needed stitches to close a wound on her head. Police also report that he fired at least one shot into the ceiling of the home during the altercation.
King is charged with felonies for aggravated assault, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony, interference with government property, and misdemeanors for reckless conduct, and discharging a firearm while under the influence.