A 42-year-old Rome man is facing three felony charges and three misdemeanor charges after being found with illegal substances, paraphernalia and a counterfeit bill during the execution of a warrant out of Fulton County.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Doyle Eugene Tant Sr., of 725 Mays Bridge Road, was found with a quantity of meth, digital scales, hypodermic needles and a glass smoking device Friday at 10 a.m. at a home at 32 Lynn Ave.
Police also found a counterfeit $20 contained among legal currency and marijuana. There also was an infant in the home.
He was charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of meth, forgery, possession of drug-related objects, possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana and reckless conduct.
He is being held without bond.