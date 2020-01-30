A 57-year-old Rome man accused of selling methamphetamine remained in jail Thursday night without bond.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
The Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force executed a search warrant at Joel Terrance McPherson's address of 507 E. 19th St. While searching the home, officers found methamphetamine, glass smoking devices and an antibiotic prescription bottle filled with Seroquel pills.
A warrant also states that, on Jan. 20, McPherson sold a quantity of meth to a "cooperating witness."
He is charged with the felonies sale of meth, two counts of possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute and the sale, distribution or possession of dangerous drugs.
McPherson also is charged with misdemeanor counts of drugs not in original container and possession of drug-related objects.