A 32-year-old Rome man is accused of threatening a woman and not allowing her to leave a home days after posting bond on meth charges, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
James Floyd Simpson, of 1377 Bells Ferry Road, is facing charges of felony false imprisonment and simple battery after posting bond on meth possession and use of drug related objects charges from Jan. 25.
Simpson was taken back to jail Wednesday after he put the complainant "in immediate fear of violent injury" when he raised his foot and acted like he was going to kick her. He then committed the offense of false imprisonment when he would not allow her to leave the area at about 7 a.m.
He was picked up by police at a Martha Berry Boulevard intersection at about 7:25 a.m. He was being held without bond Wednesday night.