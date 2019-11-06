A 42-year-old Rome man was being held without bond Wednesday night on a computer pornography charge.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Benjamin Morris, of 179 Rising Fawn Trail, was taken in Wednesday at about 2:30 p.m. at his home for possessing child pornography on his cellphone.
“The child depicted appears to be 6 to 10 years old and is nude and in a sexually explicit position,” the jail report stated.
More drug charges added for jailed Aragon man
A 52-year-old Aragon man arrested by the Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force in mid-October on a warrant for an August drug sale was charged with an additional nine drug-related offenses Wednesday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ricky Lamar McCullough had sold to a cooperating witness or witnesses in October and September a number of valium and gabapentin pills at 2261 Pleasant Valley Road in Silver Creek, as well as fentanyl at 4450 Rockmart Highway in Silver Creek.
He is facing multiple drug possession charges and distribution charges of controlled substances and is being held without bond.
K.T. McKee, staff writer
Rockmart man jailed on battery, stalking charges
A Rockmart man was arrested early Wednesday morning on stalking and battery charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
David Lamar Cook, 45, of 38 Sarahs Hollow Drive, was arrested at a Burnett Ferry Road address just after midnight after threatening to burn a tree in a woman’s front yard with a torch and lighter.
Cook also damaged a window and attacked the woman, leaving her with visible marks.
Cook is charged with felony terroristic threats and acts and possession of tools for the commission of a crime. He is also charged with misdemeanors criminal trespass, stalking and battery.
Blake Silvers, Roman Record editor