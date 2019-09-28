A 41-year-old Rome man was charged with felony terroristic threats and acts and felony aggravated stalking Friday and is being held without bond in Floyd County Jail.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jose Israel Sierra, of 20 Bollen Court SW, committed the offense of terroristic threats Thursday when he threatened to kill the complainant while talking on the phone with the couple’s daughter. The threat was heard by the daughter.
Sierra also committed the offense of aggravated stalking when he violated conditions of his pretrial release by contacting the complainant by email and by phone.