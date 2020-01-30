Rome man held without bond for felony sale and possession of meth
A 57-year-old man remained in jail Thursday morning for possession and sale of meth as well as possession of drug related objects.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force issued a search warrant at Joel Terrance McPherson's address of 507 E. 19th St. While searching the home, officers found methamphetamine, glass smoking devices and an antibiotic prescription bottle filled with Seroquel pills.
On Jan. 20, McPherson sold a quantity of meth to a "cooperating witness." He is charged with misdemeanor drugs not in original container.