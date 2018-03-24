Rome man held on child molestation charges
A Rome man was being held without bond Saturday night on charges he molested a child over a period of several years.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Johnny William Breeden, 55, no address listed, was arrested on several warrants Saturday.
Breeden is accused of improperly touching a child under 16 without her consent, between January 2011 and December 2014, "with the intent to arouse or satisfy sexual desire."
He is facing two felony counts of child molestation and two felony counts of sexual battery.