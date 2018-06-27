Rome man found with meth during traffic stop
A Rome man is facing felony drug charges after he was found with methamphetamine during a traffic stop, records stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Bradley Scott Sprayberry, 47, of 108 Lavender Drive was in jail Tuesday evening after over 10 grams of meth was found in his possession during a traffic stop at Highway 293 at the bypass.
Sprayberry initially provided police with a false name and date of birth. Upon learning his true identity, it was discovered that Sprayberry had a warrant. He is charged with felony probation violation, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, and misdemeanor giving a false name to police.