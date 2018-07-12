Rome man facing synthetic marijuana, tampering charges
A Rome man facing drug charges following a traffic stop on Todd Street at Ga. 53 was released from jail Thursday on bond.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Timothy Gary Horton, 38, of 122B Hennon Drive, tried to destroy synthetic marijuana he had in his vehicle along with rolling papers when he was stopped by police Wednesday night.
Horton is charged with the felonies possession of synthetic marijuana and tampering with evidence. He's also facing misdemeanor counts of possession of drug-related objects and driving with a suspended license.