A Rome man remained in jail Tuesday afternoon after police say he made contact with a female in violation of a conditional bond.
According to Floyd Count Jail reports:
Joshua Seals Trapp, 31, 1267 Radio Springs Rd., violated the conditions of his bond by being around an individual, then made unwanted physical contact with her and prevented an emergency 911 call.
Trapp is charged with felony aggravated stalking, as well as misdemeanor simple battery under the Family Violence Act and hindering a person making an emergency telephone call. He is also charged with making terroristic threats or acts.