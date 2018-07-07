Rome man facing plethora of drug charges
A Rome man faces at least ten felony charges, including multiple drug counts, after a chase early Saturday morning.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Antonio Lee McConnell, 33, of 1325 Hull Ave., failed to yield to a Rome Police officer prompting the chase to start in East Rome. At some point, McConnell got out of his vehicle and fled on foot which led to a physical altercation with police.
After being subdued, police recovered seven bundles of methamphetamine, a large quantity of suspected Xanax and two bundles of marijuana — all packaged for sale, a marijuana grinder and a digital scale. While en route to the jail, McConnell admitted to having a third bundle of marijuana stuffed in his underwear.
McConnell is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond, charged with felonies for possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance with the intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance with the intent to distribute, possession of drugs within 1,000 of a Housing Authority, fleeing and attempting to elude and obstruction.
Misdemeanor charges against McConnell include possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects, reckless driving, too fast for conditions, driving without a license and battery of an officer.