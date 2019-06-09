A Rome man accused of stealing several cars in 2018 was in jail Sunday without the option of bond.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Cody William Blaylock, 29, of 908 Oakland Ave. was brought to the jail Saturday from the Bibb County Correctional Facility in Brent, Alabama, on warrants dating to May and June of 2018.
Blaylock is accused of stealing a Dodge Caliber from the lot of Neaton Rome, then abandoning it several days later on Huffaker Road after burning it almost beyond recognition.
The jacket he was wearing during the theft, caught on a security camera, was found on the scene. He also was driving a 2010 Infiniti G37 reported stolen out of Canton.
He's also accused of taking a 2008 GMC Acadia from a residence in Cave Spring, and failing to return a 2017 Hyundai Elantra he borrowed from a Rome woman. It was later recovered in Calhoun County, Alabama.
Blaylock is facing two counts of theft by taking, two counts of theft by receiving stolen property and one count of first-degree arson. All are felonies.
He also has a felony probation violation and is being held for Cherokee County, Alabama, on unspecified charges.