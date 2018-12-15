A Rome man who allegedly was found with four different types of drugs and needles used to inject drugs is charged with at least four felony drug violations after being stopped on Calhoun Avenue Friday night.
According to Floyd County Police reports:
Michael Todd Dean, 32, of 1933 Fosters Mill Road, was arrested near a Calhoun Avenue address Friday night with quantities of suspected meth, heroin, suboxone and hydrocodone. He is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and a misdemeanor for possession of drug related objects.
Dean is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond.