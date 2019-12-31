A Rome man facing multiple drug charges remained in jail without bond Tuesday afternoon.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Alexieous Danya Johnson, 41, of 67 Green and Gold Blvd., had multiple clear plastic baggies containing marijuana, as well as a digital scale. He told police each baggie sells for $5.
Johnson is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, as well as misdemeanor possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, possession of drug related objects and a probation violation.