A fight with Sheriff's deputies at a location on Dodd Boulevard resulted in multiple felony charges being filed against a Rome man.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Eric Jermaine Montgomery Jr., 20, of 11 Mockingbird Circle, was approached by the deputies just before 6 p.m. Monday, but refused to cooperate and got into a fight with the two officers. After he was finally subdued and handcuffed, Montgomery jerked away and attempted to run but was quickly caught.
Montgomery is charged with felonies for escape, criminal damage to property and two counts of obstruction along with misdemeanors for battery on a police officer, cruelty to children, disorderly conduct, public drunk, criminal trespass and obstruction.