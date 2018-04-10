Rome man facing multiple burglary, entering auto charges
A Rome man has been arrested in connection with a couple of Floyd County residential burglaries and the forced entry into at least five automobiles, all of which are alleged to have occurred on the same date.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
James Colby Ray, 22, of 2015A Flannery St., entered a home on Windrush Drive on March 26 and stole a computer and a number of firearms. Ray entered a home on West Troutman Road on the same date where clothing and jewelry was stolen.
County police also say Ray entered five automobiles in the Edenfield subdivision on the morning of March 26 taking checks and other documents.
Ray is charged with five counts of felony entering an automobile, two counts of burglary, a parole violation and was being held without bond for authorities in Gordon County.