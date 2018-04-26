Rome man facing meth, loitering charges
A Rome man arrested on loitering and drug charges was in jail Thursday morning pending a $3,500 bond.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Police found Joshua James Usry, 31, of 47 Tency Lane, around 11 p.m. Wednesday, hiding in the dark behind the Circle K, 4350 Martha Berry Highway. He "made an obvious attempt to conceal something," which turned out to be a syringe containing methamphetamine.
Usry is facing a felony charge of meth possession and misdemeanor loitering.