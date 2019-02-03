A Rome man accused of stalking another man after being ordered by a court to stay away, was in jail Sunday night with no bond set.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Jeffery Stuart Price, 58, of 1701 North Broad St., is charged with aggravated stalking and misdemeanor terroristic threats and acts.
Price was arrested just after 4 a.m. Sunday at his home. He's accused of violating a conditional bond by harassing the victim and causing a disturbance. At the jail, he also threatened to go after the arresting officer if he ever sees him on the street.