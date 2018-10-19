A Rome man who sought medical attention at a local hospital is now being held at the Floyd County Jail on a drug charge
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
James David Fondaw, 33, of 277 Freeman Ferry Road, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine at a local medical facility. He came in for other unspecified medical services and when he was being checked by security personnel, a small quantity of methamphetamine was found in his wallet.
He is also being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond for a felony probation violation.