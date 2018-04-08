Rome man facing felony meth charge after low-speed chase on Calhoun Avenue
A Rome man was in jail without bond Sunday night after he reportedly failed to stop for police and was found to have drugs in his car.
According to Floyd County Jail and Rome Police Department records:
Jason Kirk Johnson, 33, of 301 Waters St., was arrested Saturday night in a parking lot at Calhoun Avenue where he stopped following a low-speed chase that started around Perkins St.
A man making a report to police about being threatened by another man with a gun pointed out Johnson, passing in a black Nissan Altima, as the possible assailant. The officer followed the car and Johnson sped up, cutting through the parking lot of the Hop N Stop. The officer activated his emergency lights but Johnson ignored orders to stop for several blocks, until the police car siren came on.
A check of Johnson's ID showed he did not have a valid driver's license and police saw him brushing bits of marijuana off his jacket. A search of the car turned up marijuana, bags and a scale.
Johnson was arrested and a subsequent search at the jail turned up three bags of methamphetamine.
He is charged with the felonies possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana and crossing the guard line with contraband.
Johnson also is charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana, driving without a license, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and driving across private property as a short cut. The alleged assault originally reported is being investigated as a separate incident.