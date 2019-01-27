A Rome man whose car broke down on Riverside Parkway was in jail without bond on drug charges Sunday.
According to Floyd County Jail and Rome Police Department records:
David Napolean Sims, Jr., 24, of 2522 Callier Springs Road, Apt. 309, is charged with felony possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects.
Sims' car broke down Saturday evening on Riverside Parkway at Turner McCall Boulevard. Responding officers smelled a strong odor of marijuana.
A search of the vehicle turned up more than an ounce of marijuana, scales, and a backpack containing a smoking device hooked up with a gas mask.