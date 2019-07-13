A traffic stop on Broad Street at Bridgepoint Plaza Friday around 11 p.m. has resulted in felony weapons charges against a Rome man.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Devon Franklin Jones Jr., 26, of 110 East Thirteenth Street was taken into custody by Rome Police after a gun was seen in plain view on the seat next to Jones. A routine check of the serial number revealed that the weapon had been reported stolen out of Bartow County.
He is also charged with possession of a weapon during an attempt to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony theft by receiving stolen property and a felony probation violation.
Jones is charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana after a bag of pot was found lying on the seat of the vehicle next to the gun, as well as failure to appear in court.