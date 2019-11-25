A Rome man stopped for a driving offense was in jail Monday night on felony drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Thomas Bernard Kinney, Jr., 31, of 525 W. 13th St., Apt. 706, was being held without bond.
Kinney was arrested by Rome police Monday, on Broad Street at Sixth Avenue downtown. He is charged with the felonies possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine.
He's also charged with two probation violations and the misdemeanors possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, driving with a suspended or revoked license, failure to obey a traffic control device and distracted driving.