Rome man facing felony drug charge
A Rome man is being held at the Floyd County jail following his arrest while apparently attempting to prepare a drug for injection.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Paul Zachery Mull, 29, of 1426 Mathis Road, was taken into custody Friday around 10 p.m. at the intersection of Shorter Avenue and Horseleg Creek Road. Police recovered needles, spoons and other items used to facilitate the injection of drugs from a pouch on Mull.
He is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanors for possession of drug related objects and a seat belt violation.
Mull was being held in the Floyd County Jail pending a $7,900 bond.