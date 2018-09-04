Rome man facing felony charge after chase through apartment complex
A Rome man captured following a car chase through Riverwood Park was in jail without bond Tuesday.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Nicholus Little Byars, 34, of 300 Brookwood Ave., failed to stop for deputies when they activated their lights and sirens after smelling a strong odor of marijuana coming from his vehicle. He drove recklessly through the apartment complex, "putting innocent bystanders at risk," and then tried to flee on foot. The incident happened early Monday evening.
Byars was arrested at the complex and charged with felony fleeing law enforcement officers and the misdemeanors improper turn, driving too fast for conditions, possession of marijuana and obstruction. He's also facing a felony probation violation.