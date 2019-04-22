A Rome man is facing federal drug charges on top of state cocaine trafficking charges from an incident on Jan 31, 2018 near North Heights Elementary School.
According to Floyd County Jail reports and court records:
A federal indictment states Ellis Eugene Carter, 41, had over 28 grams of cocaine within 1,000' of the school property. He was arrested at his home on Pine View Way on April 4. A federal indictment was filed in U.S. District Court in Rome on April 10 and Carter is scheduled for a first appearance hearing and arraignment on May 3 before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Walter Johnson.
Carter previously served 5 years in the Georgia prison system on a trafficking cocaine charge. He was released in 2007. He is being held without bond at the Floyd County Jail.