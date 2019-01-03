A Rome man faces drug trafficking charges in Alabama after being involved in a car wreck.
According to Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver:
Early Thursday Cherokee deputies and Floyd Medical Center EMS responded to a wreck on County Road 16.
Stephen C. Boyd, 33, of Rome, ran from EMS personnel when they attempted to check on him. Deputies located Boyd and after finding drugs in his possession they arrested him. They then found approximately eight ounces of meth in the vehicle with the assistance of Sheriff’s Office K9 Keelo.
Boyd was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center on charges of drug trafficking, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana.