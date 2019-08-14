A Rome man was arrested early Wednesday morning after a traffic stop led to drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Danilo Alfonso Hemer-Sierra, 20, of 14 Garden Court North, was stopped for a headlight violation at 2:22 a.m. on Garden Lakes Boulevard at Lake View Drive. A glass smoking pipe and THC oil were found during a search of his vehicle and personal bag.
Hemer-Sierra remained in jail Wednesday morning on a $5,700 bond, charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and misdemeanor possession and use of a drug related object, violation of headlight requirements and driving on a suspended registration.