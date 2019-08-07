A Rome man was arrested Tuesday evening on drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports/ warrants:
Tariq Rakimzekiah Cooper, 21, of 107 Chambers Street, was arrested around 7:25 p.m. at 131 Dodd Blvd., Apt. A8, and charged with felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor giving a false name and possession of drug related objects.
Cooper is also facing a misdemeanor shoplifting charge related to a theft on June 22 as well as a misdemeanor probation violation. He remained in jail Wednesday afternoon without bond.