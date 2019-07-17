A Rome man was arrested Tuesday afternoon on drug and obstruction charges after an incident on Shorter Avenue.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Dustin Grant Strickland, 32, of 312 E. Seventh St., Apt. 12, gave consent for sheriff's deputies to retrieve items from his right front pocket, then attempted to reach into the pocket to keep a small plastic baggie of suspected methamphetamine from being found. He then began to resist arrest.
Strickland is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor willful obstruction. He remained in the Floyd County Jail without bond Wednesday morning.