A Rome man is facing drug charges after a Tuesday night arrest.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Douglas Warren Shaw, 60, of 422 Shorter Ave, Apt. 2, was found in possession of syringes and a suspected controlled substance, then tried to flush the items down the toilet at an 856 Old Dalton Road address back on May 11.
Shaw is charged with felony tampering with evidence and misdemeanor possession of a drug related object. He is also facing a felony fugitive from justice charge, having active warrants from another state. He remained in jail without bond Wednesday afternoon.