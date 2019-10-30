A Rome man was in jail on drug charges Wednesday following a raid at a local hotel by the Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Demonte Devone Jones, 26, of 22 Tamassee Lane, J8, was arrested by the task force Wednesday afternoon at the Relax Inn, 1204 Martha Berry Blvd.
Jones had a quantity of methamphetamine, three hydrocodone pills, a syringe loaded with meth and a set of digital scales.
He's charged with felony possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, felony meth possession, misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects and a probation violation.